OHIO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated a recall involving 5,000 packages of cheese sold at Aldi stores in Ohio, as well as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

The recall is for the potential presence of "stainless steel fragments," and the FDA updated it as a Class II recall, meaning the product could "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The recalled cheese was the Happy Farms by Aldi Colby Jack that was sold in 12-ounce, stand-up pouches with the following information:

Batch number: 8679653

Item number: 170374

UPC: 4061463330840

Best by JUL 13 25 H 2

Best by JUL 14 25 H