TAMPA, Fla. – Now it's down to four: South Carolina, Connecticut, UCLA and Texas.

The winding road to crowning a women’s college basketball champion will end in Tampa.

The NCAA, Tampa Bay Sports Commission, University of South Florida and ESPN will all converge to present the game’s signature event, April 4-6.

Tampa Bay previously hosted the women’s Final Four in 2008, 2015 and 2019.

While basketball is at the center of the event, the celebration is set to include much more.

The Women's Final Four will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, with two national semifinal games played at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, and broadcast live on ESPN.

The Division I national title game will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, and will be broadcast live on ABC for the third year in a row.

The weekend will include parties, live music, events and gatherings in and around downtown Tampa all celebrating women’s basketball.

A year ago, the women’s NCAA championship game drew a bigger television audience than the men’s title game for the first time, with an average of 18.9 million viewers watching undefeated South Carolina beat Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark. The question was whether some fans would step away as Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and other standouts headed to the WNBA.

Instead, the women’s game has featured a compelling bunch of stars all over again, from Paige Bueckers at UConn to Madison Booker of Texas.

A closer look at the teams

The favorites as the tournament approaches the Final Four are defending champion South Carolina, UConn, UCLA and Texas.

How can I watch the tournament?

Every game of the women’s tournament will be aired — here is a schedule that will be updated with matchups — on ESPN’s networks and streaming services with select games on ABC.