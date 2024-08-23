OHIO — A California-based company is recalling chocolate chip cookies sold at Meijer because they contain undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Too Good Gourmet said the recall is for Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip. FDA said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are susceptible to life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat them.

They were sold in a 10-ounce, tall container with a blue and white label, UPC 713733712972. All "Best if Used By" codes are also included in the recall.

The product was sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Meijer and Neither Too Good Gourmet said they haven't received any complaints or reports of people getting sick because of the product.

The FDA encourages customers to return the product to any Meijer customer service desk. Anyone with questions can call Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET. To call Too Good Gourmet, dial 510-317-8150 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

More information can be found here.