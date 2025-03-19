Nestlé issued a voluntary recall of some Lean Cuisine meals as well as Stouffer's frozen meals because of the presence of a "wood-like material," a press release states.

The recall is for limited quantity of batches of the following items:

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

4261595912 - OCT2025

4283595912 - NOV2025

4356595912 - JAN2026

5018595912 - FEB2026

5038595912 - MAR2026

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

4311595912 - DEC2025

5002595912 - FEB2026

5037595912 - MAR2026

5064595912 - APR2026

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

4214595511 - SEPT2025

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna

4262595915 - OCT2025

4351595915 - JAN2026

5051595915 - MAR2026

5052595915 - MAR2026

The batch codes can be found on the side of packaging. Nestlé said these products were distributed at major retailers throughout the U.S. Nestlé said it was contacted by consumers about the issue, noting one potential chocking incident so far.

Consumers are asking to return these products to the retailer from where it was purchased for a replacement or a refund. For any other concerns, Nestlé can be contacted at 800-681-1676.

"We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it," Nestlé wrote in a press release. "We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."