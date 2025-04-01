WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The City of Winter Garden held a community meeting Monday evening to hear from residents about a proposed Downtown Residential Overlay Ordinance that would limit the size of new or renovated homes.

It was standing room only at Winter Garden’s City Hall as close to 200 people showed up to get their voices heard with dozens of those neighbors getting that opportunity.

What You Need To Know Proposed ordinance could cap older homes with how big they could expand if work is done



Winter Garden Planning and Zoning held a community meeting to hear how residents feel about the proposed ordinance



Close to 200 people showed up to be heard with residents hoping the city can come up with a plan that can both put caps on home sizes to keep the feel of Winter Garden, while not restricting those looking to expand their homes



The city says they will either scratch the proposed ordinance altogether or revise it, which could then call for another community meeting

The meeting started with a presentation from the city’s planning and zoning division sharing the proposed ordinance.

The city says the ordinance hopes to preserve the character of the residential areas around the district’s historic downtown area by limiting the size of buildings.

It would call for those looking to expand their homes to take the average of square footage of two homes directly to the north, south, east and west of them and then take 125% of that number to give them that limit.

Ben Grossman says he has lived in Winter Garden for a little more than a year and is looking to start a family in his current home. He says he hopes to expand his home from 1,000 square feet to about 1600 square feet, but with the proposed restrictions, he’d only be able to expand to about 1250 square feet.

“I think it pushes away a lot of young people. My wife and I, we’re young. We’re 27. And a lot of these regulations put caps on how large you can expand your home,” Grossman explained. “We’d like to have kids one day and have kids here, but with our current spot and not being able to expand, it would be pretty tough for us to stay here.”

But people like Trina McWilliams want to see an ordinance in place.

Mcwilliams is a lifelong Winter Garden resident and shares that the large homes being built here take away from the “old timey” city she has called home, and she shares some of the headaches these homes provide because of water runoff.

“We no longer have grass. We have dirt and a river. We had to take out flood insurance on our property for the first time ever this year because of the water problem that we are having,” McWilliams said. “There’s been five of these houses built in our neighborhood. It’s getting worse, and they don’t fit in.”

While residents may disagree on the state of the city, they all agree that this ordinance is too restrictive.

They said they hope the city can come up with a plan that can both put caps on home size to keep the feel of Winter Garden while not restricting those looking to expand too much.

No decision was made Monday night, but the city says it’s obvious they need to go back to the drawing board.

They will either scratch this ordinance altogether or revise it. If they do the latter, it could call for another community meeting.