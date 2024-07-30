The Food and Drug Administration announced items sold at Kroger locations in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Missouri are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
The FDA said Supreme Service Solutions LLC is helping in a Kroger Store recall for items purchased from Weirs Farm Inc., which previously issued a recall for several produce items.
The following recalled items are packaged in clear plastic grab-and-go containers of different sizes:
The FDA said the potential contamination was discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development by routine sampling. So far, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported.
