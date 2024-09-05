The Food and Drug Administration said a cinnamon powder is being recalled due to potential lead exposure.

The cinnamon powder, produced by Asli Fine Foods of Woodridge, Ill., was shipped to retail stores in Ohio, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois and Montana.

The affected product is a plastic, 7-ounce bag with these codes: LOT# DDDLUS and UPC# 703440150723, according to the FDA. No illnesses have been reported.

The FDA said there may be no symptoms with short-term exposure to low levels of lead, adding that increased blood lead levels may be the only sign. However, acute exposure to high levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead may produce kidney dysfunction, hypertension and neurocognitive effects.

The FDA said effects depend on the amount of lead, the duration of exposure, age and body weight.

Thos who purchased the Asli Cinnamon Powder can return it for a full refund. The company can be reached at 630-739-1599.