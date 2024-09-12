OHIO — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said an Arizona-based company is recalling cases of whole cantaloupe, some of which was sold in Ohio.

Eagle Produce LLC in Scottsdale, Ariz. said it's recalling 224 cases because of salmonella contamination concerns. The FDA said salmonella can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly and those who are immunocompromised. It could also lead to death.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The recall is for Kandy brand cantaloupe, with the UPC number 4050 and Lot Code 846468.

The FDA said the cantaloupes were distributed between Aug. 13 to Aug. 17 in the Buckeye State, as well as Michigan, Missouri, Texas and Virginia. They were sold in multiple retail grocery stores.

The FDA said there have been no reported illnesses.