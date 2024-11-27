FRANKFORT, Ky. — Cheers to a century of Kentucky State Parks! Following the launch of his "New Kentucky Home" marketing initiative, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., has partnered with Against the Grain Brewery, releasing a special State Parks 100th anniversary craft beer.

Beshear joined tourism and state parks leaders Wednesday at Natural Bridge State Resort Park to celebrate the drink's release. His office said 5% of sales will go toward improving the Kentucky State Parks system.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, it’s vital to remember that a portion of every sale of our special anniversary craft beer will directly support the future improvement of our beloved state parks," Beshear said.

“At Against the Grain, we are deeply honored to be part of this significant milestone," said Sam Cruz, co-owner of Against the Grain Brewery. "Brewing beer for our community is at the heart of what we do, and celebrating the 100th anniversary of Kentucky State Parks with our 100th anniversary lager is a true full-circle moment."

The light lager beer will be available for purchase in four packs of 16-ounce cans, Beshear's office said. It will be available for purchase at participating state parks and stores beginning in mid-December. The following state parks will offer it at their restaurants and shops:

Barren River State Resort Park, Barren County

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park, Robertson County

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, Perry County

Carter Caves State Resort Park, Carter County (four-packs available for purchase)

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park, Clinton County (four-packs available for purchase)

Ft. Boonesborough State Park, Madison County (four-packs available for purchase)

General Burnside State Park, Pulaski County

General Butler State Resort Park, Carroll County

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Floyd County (four-packs available for purchase)

John James Audubon State Park, Henderson County

Kenlake State Resort Park, Calloway County

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Marshall County

Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Trigg County (four-packs available for purchase)

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Russell County (four-packs available for purchase)

Mineral Mound State Park, Lyon County

My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Nelson County (four-packs available for purchase)

Natural Bridge State Resort Park, Powell County

Old Fort Harrod State Park, Mercer County

Pine Mountain State Resort Park, Bell County

Rough River Dam State Resort Park, Grayson County (four-packs available for purchase)

The lager will also be offered at Against the Grain Brewery in Louisville and the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Prices may vary based on location.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil the official Kentucky State Parks 100th anniversary beer,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer “This is a wonderful way to celebrate our parks while supporting Kentucky craft beer. Thanks to Against the Grain for working with us on this fantastic collaboration.”

The commonwealth is home of 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.