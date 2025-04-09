WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — When it comes to tariffs, some imports will get a break, at least for the time being.

Last week, it was announced Canada and Mexico would be exempt from the currently-paused baseline tariffs.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, this is a huge win for the lumber industry, as about 85% of all U.S. softwood lumber imports and a quarter of the available supply in the U.S. comes from Canada.

It is welcome news for Davie Maharaj, owner of Central Wood Products Inc. in Winter Garden.

A self proclaimed “wood whisperer,” she keeps her small business stocked with about 40 different species from all around the world.

“A couple of exotics come from Mexico and then some of these soft woods like the western red cedar that comes out of Canada,” said Maharaj.

When Spectrum News spoke to her last month, she was concerned about tariffs, and how it could impact her stock and prices.

“The thing about the tariffs are right now, things seem to have cooled down a little bit as far as a lumber industry goes, but it’s not a standalone situation,” said Maharaj. “We may be hit with retaliatory tariffs from other countries, and that may affect us.”

The NAHB also issued a release explaining that business owners are not in the clear just yet, with uncertainty in trade relations.

Maharaj said all she can do is wait and see what happens.

“Things seem to be okay, but we’re still not quite sure, and at this point, I think the best thing for any of us small business owners to do or to just prepare and plan and not panic,” said Maharaj.

In the meantime, Maharaj said she will work on forming more relationships with U.S.- based suppliers.