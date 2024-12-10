NEW YORK — Two rare bottles of Kentucky bourbon signed by Pope Francis went for a total of $27,500 at a recent auction.

The bottles, which are from Willett Distillery in Bardstown, were donated by internationally known priest Father Jim Sichko of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Lexington. They were sold at Sotheby's "Whisky & Whiskey Seasonal Spirits" sale in New York, which achieved $1.3 million in sales overall.

"These bottles are not just collector's items — they are symbols of hope and compassion, created to do good in the world," Sichko said. "I am deeply moved by the generosity of the bidders, and I know the proceeds will make a lasting difference for the charities they support."

According to a release, the first bottle, which commemorates the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy, sold for $13,750. The second bottle, celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year "Pilgrims of Hope," also went for $13,750.

Other highlights of the sale were offerings from the Van Winkle stable at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort and a bottle of Willett Family Estate signed by Tom Brady. Proceeds from the Pope Francis and Brady-signed bottles will benefit Lexington-based Maxwell Street Legal Clinic and PAWS 4 the Cause, in addition to Sichko's ministry.

"I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Pope Francis, Bishop (John) Stowe, OFM, conv. and Tom Brady for their inspiration and support in making this initiative possible," Sichko said. "It's a testament to the incredible impact we can have when we come together for a greater cause."

Sichko has been an internationally known preacher, evangelist and motivational speaker for more than 25 years. Pope Francis commissioned him as a Papal Missionary of Mercy in 2015 in conjunction with the Extraordinary Jubilee Year, making him one of 100 in the U.S. and 1,000 in the world.