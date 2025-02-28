OWENSBORO, Ky. — Some of the biggest blockbusters come out of Hollywood, but a new sound stage in Owensboro is aiming to attract filmmakers to the commonwealth.



The Kentucky Sound Stage opened for business Feb. 28. The sound stage will be able to host movies and TV shows and encourages film producers from all over world to film in Owensboro.

“Two years of long, long days," said Jeremy Winton, co-owner of the Kentucky Sound Stage. "We’ve done a lot of work,"

The sound stage will feature a virtual production wall that’s 30 feet tall and 12 feet wide, which is the same one that the "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian," used to film.

“We can create any environment we need," Winton said.

The sound stage already has around 12 films signed up for production, Winton said. Each of those productions will bring in 45 to 100 different jobs.

"Just having the permanent studio means you’re going to have locals that are employed, locals that are involved," said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. "That’s what helps build up that industry.”

Beshear and Winton said the state's film tax incentive played a role in opening the studio. Projects filmed in Kentucky may be eligible for up to $10 million in tax credits, with a maximum of $75 million available for all approved projects per calendar year.

In addition, Winton said, the timeliness of rebates are quicker than many states.

“Literally, it’s the same as Georgia’s, but Georgia can take 18 months or longer to get that rebate check back to producers," Winton said. "Kentucky does it in four months. That’s a huge game changer for productions.”

Aspiring filmmakers can book their spaces by calling 502-377-5139.