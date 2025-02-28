NEWPORT, Ky. — Massive steel tanks and bourbon mash bubbles fill New Riff Distilling, showing the living, breathing process it takes to make the perfect bottle.



What You Need To Know Ken Lewis founded New Riff Distilling in 2014



His family is making sure to give a hand up to fellow business owners in northern Kentucky



The distillery is partnering with nonprofit Blue North to sell a limited-edition bourbon blend, Spark



Half the proceeds from every bottle will go into the Northern Kentucky Entrepreneur Fund to empower local businesses



Mollie Lewis, the distillery's president, said no matter how often she sees the process, she enjoys every step.

“It happens in a three- or maximum four-day period where the sugar and the enzymes start interacting with each other,” Lewis said. “They produce slowly over time at a certain temperature alcohol.”

Lewis' father, Ken Lewis, founded New Riff Distilling in 2014. It was important for the distillery staff to support others, even selling local products created by other northern Kentucky business owners.

"We call it our homegrown section, and we mean that with pride because we identify … local businesses that are family-owned, women-owned and minority-owned,” Molly Lewis said. “A lot of them are startups. A lot of them are a one-man band that are getting their start, and we love to support them.”

New Riff is now teaming up with nonprofit Blue North to sell a limited-edition bourbon blend, Spark. The nonprofit helps entrepreneurs create and grow their businesses in northern Kentucky.

Dave Knox, Blue North executive director, said half the proceeds from every bottle will go into the Northern Kentucky Entrepreneur Fund to empower local businesses, which Knox said are the backbone of the community.

“They're the ones that give back," Knox said. "They're the ones that are sponsoring the baseball team for Little League and doing all of that. The feeling of being able to help out the community is what entrepreneurship is really about.”

Lewis said she's glad to give a hand up as she reflected on New Riff's commitment to empower other entrepreneurs.

“I do see myself as a protector of the legacy we have built, that (Ken) has built that I now am responsible for,” she said. "It affects so many community members and so many people's lives. It's really a pleasure to be a part of.”

The bottle is now on sale and is available on New Riff's website.