LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a sure sign of spring in the commonwealth: the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual Pegasus Pins.

This year marks the 53rd edition of the iconic plastic pins, which will be available in dozens of stores starting Saturday, March 1. You’ll be able to find them in grocery stores, gas stations, banks and more in Louisville and surrounding areas. They’ll also be available online at PegasusPins.com.

The pins are $7 when purchased in advance at stores and $10 at the entrance to events. This year’s design says “Happy Derby” and features two shades of pink with the festival’s Pegasus symbol.

“The Pegasus Pin isn’t just a symbol of the Kentucky Derby Festival; it’s your passport to fun this spring,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president and CEO. “Pegasus Pins mean free admission to more than 30 of our events. Plus, we’re giving away 12 grand prizes, so make sure to register your pin online for a chance to win.”

Weekly grand prizes will be given away over the course of eight weeks and any 2025 Pegasus Pin can win, the Derby Festival said. Fans will need to register their pins online to be eligible for the drawings. Prizes will be given away on Fridays beginning March 14 and take place through Friday, May 2.

Here are the 2025 weekly grand prizes, according to the festival:

$3,000 Evan Williams Bourbon Experience "Speakeasy Bourbon Party"

$2,500 in Main Event gift cards

$2,500 Visa gift card from Commonwealth Credit Union

$2,500 "shopping spree" to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

$3,000 ticket package with two VIP four-day weekend passes to the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life music festivals

$2,500 Great Clips package

$2,500 in Publix gift cards

$3,000 Meijer gift card

$2,500 Kroger gift card

$3,000 Topgolf Six Month Platinum Elite 5-6 Individual Membership

$2,500 Kroger fuel card

Those who find and register a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin also have the chance to win a $20,000 cash Gold Pin Grand Prize, which will be given away Friday, May 9. The festival said with more than 18,000 of the pins in circulation, the odds of finding a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin are approximately one in 13.

The Derby Festival will host a Pegasus Pin Party on Tuesday, March 4 at Main Event in Louisville, 12500 Sycamore Station Place, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to kick off festival season.

The 2025 Derby Festival kicks off Saturday, April 12, with Thunder Over Louisville. It will feature more than 70 events leading up to Kentucky Derby 151, set for Saturday, May 3.