LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Margaret's Fine Consignments, time has a way of slipping by quickly.



What You Need To Know For more than 30 years, Margaret’s Fine Consignments has been a favorite stop for Kentucky Derby attendees



The Frankfort Avenue store offers consignment hats and fascinators



Cara Aldridge now owns the store her stepmother, Margaret Browning, once headed

“When you come to Margaret’s, you’ve got to make sure you have the time,” owner Cara Aldridge said.

Aldridge said she's not immune to her own expansive inventory.

“Twice now since we’ve started taking Derby stuff in, I’ve come in, and I bet I have tried on 10 to 12 outfits a day because everything is so cute,” Aldridge said.

As some attendees begin planning their outfits for Kentucky Derby 151, the Frankfort Avenue boutique consignment shop has become a beloved destination for shoppers with tickets after more than 30 years.

The store's founder, Margaret Browning, is still involved with operations but spends the winter in warmer climates, Aldridge said.

“She likes to go find treasures and fix them up and resell them," said Aldridge, the stepdaughter of the store's matriarch. "She started this business going to yard sales."



Not only does Margaret’s offer high-end women’s consignments, but it also features custom-made Derby hats and fascinators. At one time, the store carried men's clothing, but it's all about women's attire now.

“A lot of people, they will have a hat, and they’ll bring their hat in and want to find the perfect outfit to go with it," Aldridge said. "Or they’ll already have their dress and they’ll be looking for the perfect hat."



"There's another five rooms [upstairs]. People will be here for hours."