LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dress for Success's purpose is to help women develop a wardrobe of confidence, equipping them with professional attire to secure employment and attain financial independence.

Kierra Lewis, who is in a recovery-based program with Choose Well, said it means everything to her to have this kind of resource.

“We're here at Dress for Success Louisville that we can feel as confident as we look when we're going and preparing for interviews and trying to get careers rather than being stuck working low-paying jobs,” Lewis said.

BillyJo Avy, Dress for Success executive director, said their services have now expanded to provide a technology center.

“When a woman comes to us, it's usually that they need clothing for an interview ... we provide that in our boutique," Avy said. "We decided after that, the next step was to have their technology confidence built."

“This is an amazing opportunity to get those technical skills that they might be missing, to receive the assistance for creating their own resume,” Avy said.

Clients will receive several resources to thrive, including resume-building and financial literacy courses, personal branding, professional development, interview techniques and job search support. Lewis said this resource motivates her to work hard, a trait she hopes to pass down to her three children.

“They're helping connect you with companies that are willing to do second-chance hiring, and just having a place that you can come and dedicate that time to when not all of us have these resources at home is amazing,” Lewis said.

The goal is to make Dress for Success a well-rounded workforce development resource hub, Avy said.