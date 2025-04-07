OHIO — Generation Z is being targeted in a virtual job fair close to the end of the month.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder said that residents ages 27 and younger can now register for the "Gen Z" Virtual Career Fair the department is hosting on April 29.

“This is a great opportunity for young people looking for any type of work, including full-time, parttime, summer jobs, and internships,” Damschroder said. “More than 100 employers from across the state have already signed up to participate.”

The fair will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to register early so that employers can view resumes and potentially schedule chats during the event. Visitors can also join an orientation session on April 23 at 1 p.m., which will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

For those seeking employment: visit app.brazenconnect.com/a/OMJ-2/e/KE9ol and click register. Visitors can then select which region of Ohio they would like to work in to connect with employers.

For more information, click here.