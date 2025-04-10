CANTON, Ohio — A plant built in 1996 in Canton is closing for good, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Matalco, an aluminum-making plant, stated it will layoff 71 employees starting June 6 and will take place over 90 days. The company stated in the notice that the loss is permanent, and the entire plant will be closed.

Some employees have been offered to take on new roles at another Matalco plants in the U.S., the notice states. According to Matalco's website, there are five other plants: Bluffton, Ind.; Brampton, Ontario; Lordstown, Ohio; Shelbyville, Ky.; and Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

The notice didn't state the reason for the closure.

Matalco is owned by Canada-based Giampaolo Group. Spectrum News 1 has reached out for comment.