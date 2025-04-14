LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg city leaders are preparing for a full house at Monday’s city commission meeting, as the community remains divided about a proposed “slow down” on development.

What You Need To Know The Leesburg city commission meeting has been moved to the Venetian Center Monday night to accommodate the anticipated large crowd



According to Leesburg City Manager Al Minner, planned unit developments posted on the city’s website have gained a lot of attention in the community, causing some residents to request a residential moratorium



A petition for a year-long moratorium has collected more than 600 signatures



Officials say a commissioner proposed a “resolution” that would adopt a policy to slow down development

This conversation makes Leesburg one of the latest communities in our region to discuss a temporary pause on development.

For some communities, it’s been due to flooding. However, according to a petition, residents want leaders to access the impacts that future development could have on the city, and if current infrastructure can support it.

While the petition is calling for a year long moratorium, Leesburg City Manager Al Minner said it wouldn’t stop development, but just slow it down.

“If it’s approved, then we would not annex or rezone any properties that would be for residential development,” said Minner. “If it’s not approved, we’ll continue as we are right now, which is considering annexation and rezoning requests.”

Minner shared that there are several planned unit developments or PUDs that the city of Leesburg has adopted over the last five years or so.

Those PUDs were published on the city’s website on a development map with about 40,000 dwelling units. Minner said it is his belief that the publishing of those planned units “triggered this storm.” With some of the residents’ worries being tied to over development, overcrowding and the potential of overtaxing, according to officials.

“The economic staple that growth and development is and the fact that at this time, 1,300 people a day are moving into the state of Florida, and if you are in the development industry. You see that as an economic opportunity. So, the question you have is economic opportunity versus impact of existing residents,” Minner said.

Minner said city commissioner Jay Connell proposed the idea of a “resolution” or temporary suspension on annexation and development as an attempt to slow it down. However, at last check, more than 600 people have signed a petition in favor of some type of year-long moratorium on development.

Officials are aware of the attention development has gained in the city and anticipate many residents — for and against it — attending the meeting.

In an effort to accommodate the potential of such a large crowd, Minner said the meeting has been moved from its regular location at city hall to the Venetian Center, which can hold about 500 people.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.