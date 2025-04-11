HEBRON, Ohio — Microsoft’s announcement this week that it is putting its $1 billion data hub in Licking County on hold is causing some concern among cities anticipating a big boost.

The company originally announced plans to build in New Albany, Heath and Hebron.

But with plans up in the air, Hebron Mayor Valerie Mockus is forced to regroup.

“This is just an opportunity to pivot and figure out how we’re going to move forward together,” she said.

This pause comes just weeks after Intel announced its $28 billion semiconductor plant won’t open until at least 2030.

The delays are forcing communities to reevaluate their finances.

“My spent team spent any revenue 10 ways to Sunday as they were thinking about what would be coming with Microsoft,” Mockus said. “So we are going to need to regroup on that and think about the future, knowing prices are going to go up.”

As far as the mayor knows, she said Microsoft still plans to fund roadways and utility upgrades near where the project will go, but she said this pause may have some upsides.

“This gives us a moment to just take a step back,” she explained, “and consider where we are and what we want. So, in some ways, it probably is a blessing for our village.”

Like Hebron, Microsoft’s pause also impacts its New Albany project.

New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding declined an interview, but said, “we understand that large-scale projects like this require flexibility, and we appreciate Microsoft’s continued engagement with the city throughout this process.”

But for now, in Hebron, Mockus considers the possibilities — whether Microsoft moves in or not.

“I’m hopeful they will work with us,” she said, “but if they do decide to leave the project entirely, then we would have lost a good fed.

JobsOhio also responded to Microsoft’s announcement, saying it “means the buildout of these data centers will take more time. However, Microsoft and other global leaders in tech innovation continue to look to Ohio as the sector rapidly evolves.”