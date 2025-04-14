DAYTON, Ohio — For one year now, a special "grab and go" style lunch spot in downtown Dayton has helped open new doors for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Inside the Good Connections Cafe careers and a sense of fulfillment are heating up every day.

“I love it! It’s an amazing job,” said employee Mahalia Stoneman.

Stoneman has been working at the cafe since it opened and her favorite spot is the cash register.

“Actually, I’ve learned how to count money,” she said.

Her other favorite part is working with her two sisters.

The unique cafe runs through the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

Stoneman and her coworkers learn job readiness skills, they are paid, and have a job coach helping them every step of the way.

They learn how to take inventory, work the cash register, prep food, and talk to customers.

“The program for the individuals could take anywhere from six months to a couple of years to move on to a job depending on what their needs are and what supports they need from the job coach to be ready for community employment,” said program director Allison Underwood.

In 2024, the program trained 138 participants and helped employees like Stoneman find a passion and focus.

“The goal is actually to help get a job out of here and into the community doing the cash register,” said Stoneman.

“They show up every day, they’re excited to be there, and we have hopefully found a job for them and helped them find a job that they want to stay at as a long-term employee. So there is a lot of positive that comes out of employing an individual with a developmental disability,” Underwood said.

For Stoneman, the job has opened new pathways she never saw coming.

“If they didn’t ask me, I probably would have never thought. This was a dream come true,” she said.

Along with learning food prep and taking money management training, participants also attend ServSafe food handler certification classes.

One participant recently took the exam and passed successfully without help from a coach on the first try.