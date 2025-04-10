CLEVELAND — Chocolate bunnies are an Easter basket essential for many Americans, but this year they might ring up to a few extra bucks at the register.

What You Need To Know Cocoa prices peaked at nearly $10,000 per metric ton last year and are expected to continue soaring high

While United States President Donald Trump has paused reciprocal tariffs, a 10% across-the-board tariff remains on most U.S. trading partners

Local chocolatiers say these economic changes could affect how Americans are celebrating this Easter

Kristin Barnes has been crafting colorful candies since 2020 as the owner and chocolate chief artist of Sweet Bean in Cleveland. While she typically has a knack for ganaches, Barnes said, she’s hopping into the spring season by selling a variety of holiday-themed treats. But, as the price of chocolate is hitting an all-time high, the store is facing a new financial hurdle.

“I started the business basically with the painted chocolate bonbons, and they're basically truffles,” Barnes said. “It's a chocolate shell on the outside, and then it's filled with the softer chocolate ganache on the inside.”

“I'm not buying chocolate by the metric ton, I'm buying it by the 44 pound case. Last year, I bought a 44 pound case for $180, and this year it’s going to cost me $340,” she said.

Barnes said she’s bumped up her prices by only a few cents and is experimenting with different ingredients with the hopes of saving some cash.

“Brownie batter is a good example of something that we have that is not all exclusively chocolate,” Barnes said. “...this is sugar, brown sugar, cocoa powder, chocolate, butter [and a] tiny bit of cream. So it also is going to be a little bit cheaper than just a straight chocolate center.”

And she isn’t the only chocolatier affected by the higher cost of candy.

Sweet Surprises owner Tammy Toth is helping northeast Ohioans craft their own chocolate treats ahead of Easter, but she said there are certain items they can no longer afford to keep in stock.

“Black cocoa has gone up to like $40 a pound and your Amazons or your Walmarts or your Targets of the world have a bigger buying power, so they can afford to carry those things,” Toth said.

Amid high economic uncertainty across the country, Toth said they’re preparing for another peak in prices.

“We have started sourcing other vendors, trying to find other avenues to get products in so that we're not gouging customers and they can still afford to make their own homemade chocolates,” Toth said.

Still, Barnes said the community is keeping their celebrations sweet.

“They may buy a smaller box, but they they still are coming in,” Barnes said. “And our regulars are still coming in and supporting us, and we're getting new customers every day.”