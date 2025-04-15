DAYTON — Outdoor farmers' markets are opening across the Buckeye State after spring made its debut.

The 2nd Street Market will have its grand opening of the outdoor farmer market on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and remain open through October.

“I think many people may feel the need to take a closer look at their food budgets while also trying to maintain a healthy, balanced diet,” said Market Manager Lynda Suda. “You’ll find incredibly fresh produce at farmers markets and these items can often be healthier, more affordable and grown by your neighbors, which supports our local economy.”

The market will feature more than 30 vendors offering produce, artisan wares, specialty foods and more. Shoppers there are more than 50 permanent vendors with the market, located at 600 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton.

Both the indoor and outdoor markets will be open Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the indoor market will be open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outdoor market will be open rain or shine, only closing during/before severe weather events. For the latest updates on the market, click here.