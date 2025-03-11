LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spirit Airlines is adding nonstop service to Atlanta (ATL), Dallas (DFW) and Newark (EWR) from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), three of its most popular destinations.

"This is a great start to 2025 with multiple announcements for new, nonstop service from Spirit at SDF in a matter of weeks," said Dan Mann, Louisville Regional Airport Authority executive director. "These additional routes, which add more flights to three of our overall Top 10 markets, are another example of the positive momentum, ongoing air service growth and successes happening at SDF."

"We appreciate Spirit's partnership and continued support of our market with this announcement for more new flights for the region's travelers."

Each nonstop flight will be offered twice weekly, SDF said. Service to Newark, just a quick venture over the Hudson River to New York City, will begin Thursday, May 1. Service to Dallas will begin Thursday, May 8. Both routes will be offered Thursdays and Sundays.

Friday, May 9 will mark the start of service to Atlanta, which will be offered Mondays and Fridays.

"This introduces low-fare flights to multiple key markets for travelers at SDF," said Anthony Gilmer, Louisville Regional Airport Authority vice president of air service development and strategic marketing. "Spirit has announced five new destinations for SDF in less than two months, which follows our best year yet for passenger traffic as well as four of our top five busiest years to date. These new flights will support the ongoing growth of leisure travel between these markets and Louisville, making it even easier for visitors and residents to connect and explore."

In addition to the new routes, Spirit also offers service from SDF to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles (LAX) and Orlando (MCO). Travelers can book their flights now at Spirit.com.