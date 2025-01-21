LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to complete the 2024 Statewide Rail Plan and is seeking input for the current draft.

The six-chapter plan discusses the current state of Kentucky’s railways and potential improvements over the coming years.

What You Need To Know The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input on the 2024 Statewide Rail Plan



"Kentucky’s rail plan is required to be updated every four years," said Jonathan Albers, HDR Transportation Mobility Section manager. "The last time it was updated was nearly 10 years ago, so some things have changed."

From Feb. to May 2024, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet received close to 3,000 responses on its public survey. In-state destinations requested to be accessible by train include Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort and Bowling Green. Travelers also showed interest in wanting to travel by train to cities outside of Kentucky such as Chicago, Nashville and St. Louis.

However, paying for new railways may come with challenges.

"KYTC operates from a road fund that is derived from gas taxes, and per the Kentucky State Constitution, this funding cannot be utilized for purposes beyond the roadway network," Albers said. "This includes both passenger and freight projects."

“The main goals of the updated plan are the preservation and enhancement of the existing rail network and improving the safety and reliability of the rail work network."

The cabinet said next steps include submitting the rail plan to the Federal Railroad Administration within the first quarter of this year.

The Louisville Metro Government, in partnership with the Kentucky Regional Planning and Development Agency, was awarded a $500,000 grant in Dec. 2023 to help bring a passenger rail between Louisville and Indianapolis. Amtrak's passenger rail service serves Kentuckians in Ashland, Maysville and South Portsmouth on the Cardinal Route.