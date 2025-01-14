LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisvillians hoping to plan a spring break trip or just looking to escape the commonwealth will soon have new options.

Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday it is launching a new, nonstop service from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) to Myrtle Beach (MYR), while resuming nonstop service to Tampa (TPA).

The flights will begin Wednesday, March 19. Both routes will initially operate four days a week.

“Spirit has been a strong partner for SDF since landing in Louisville in 2021,” said Dan Mann, executive director for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “We appreciate their continued support of our market and giving the region’s travelers even more options to reach some of their favorite beach destinations just in time for spring break and summer vacations.”

“We’re excited to connect our Louisville guests with the sunny beaches and fun attractions in Myrtle Beach and Tampa, just in time for spring break,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Louisville area travelers can take advantage of Spirit’s affordable fares, high-value service and recently transformed guest experience to soar away to one of these new, warm destinations.”

Spirit also offers nonstop service from Louisville to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), in addition to seasonal service to Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas (LAS).

Travelers can book their flights now at Spirit.com.