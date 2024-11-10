HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County has created a plan for a fixed public transit system, after the Radcliff and Elizabethtown Metropolitan Planning Organization and Lincoln Trail Area Development District completed a public transportation study this year.

Transportation is a challenge for some Elizabethtown Community and Technical College students.

“Now, I do have a car, but in the past I didn't," said ECTC student Bethany Barnes. "I was worried about getting to and from class."

The area's only existing public transportation is the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky, which only provides on-demand shared ride services.

“I'm on a based income, and it's very difficult and tough," said ECTC student Kayla Shipp. "TACK is very expensive, so that worries me because I don't want to miss class. I don't want to be late."

Their concerns may be resolved soon. The Lincoln Trail Area Development District and the Radcliff and Elizabethtown Metropolitan Planning Organization have produced a fixed transit plan for the area.

“We know the need is there, and this study has indicated that," said Daniel London, executive director of the Lincoln Trail Area Development District.

The area's growing population has influenced part of that need. According to the Elizabethtown—Fort Knox MSA Transformation Project, Hardin County’s population is expected to grow by more than 22,000 people by 2030.

“We've had a population influx that is used to seeing a mass transit system and desiring to contribute to our economy," London said. "It has made mass transit more feasible than it has in the past, and we're on the cusp of being able to get that achieved."



The plan lays out three phases in which the transit system would be executed. The first phase would partner with TACK to create "vanpools" to get a proof of concept.

“That system is going to be based up on a circular route, around Elizabethtown with a connector to the northern part of the county that includes Fort Knox, Vine Grove and Radcliff with an interconnect there," London said. "So three levels, if you can imagine that."

ECTC would eventually get a stop, benefiting both Barnes and Shipp.

“I think it would be great ... more easier, more livable, more affordable,” Shipp said.

“It makes it a lot easier to study and not have to worry about if I’m even going to make it to class,” Barnes said.

London said the study’s findings and recommendations were passed off to the local officials and added he thinks there is a good chance of it happening.

The plan said it will seek grant funding to offset its cost. Grants will supply 80% of the necessary funds for capital expenses like new vehicles and drivers.

Phase two and three would be implemented in the following years.