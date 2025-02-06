LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) said it will see more than $1 billion worth of investment as part of the SDF Next Program, its capital improvement efforts for both the terminal and airfield.

Nearly $350 million in projects have been completed since the program launched in late 2019, according to SDF. More than $260 million is expected to be completed over the next two years.

"We knew this was a massive undertaking for significant improvements both in the terminal and on the airfield when we began planning for this in 2018 and thought we were initially looking at $200 million in total costs," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "Knowing that within two years, we're going to go beyond the $600 million mark for investment at SDF - eventually reaching $1 billion - is progress I look forward to experiencing."

"Even with more projects coming, I am proud of the work we are doing, especially knowing that SDF is further preparing for the future for our passengers and airline partners."

Recent upgrades to the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal include the addition of a state-of-the-art Airport Operations Command Center and security upgrades, a new rental car facility, upgrades to mechanical systems, the installation of a geothermal heating-and-cooling system and more. These projects are worth more than $205 million, SDF said.

Within the last year, the entire baggage claim area was reopened after a complete renovation. This includes a new baggage handling system and carousels, rental car counters, an Airport Information Center and Welcome Center in partnership with Louisville Tourism.

"We had just kicked off the SDF Next Program, then were faced with the global pandemic," Mann said. "We took full advantage of that time to move forward with various passenger and airfield projects, knowing we minimized the impacts with the lower traffic volumes and airfield activity. In 2020 alone, we tripled our capital improvement investment with combined projects and have continued at that pace."

SDF said over the next two years, travelers can expect the opening of the new expanded security checkpoint, a significant realignment of the terminal's approach roadways and improvements post-security to the concourse and gate areas. This is along with additional improvements on the airfield and the completion of the SDF MicroGrid, which will allow the airport to remain fully operational in the event of a power failure or other emergency.

"While there are more good things and positive momentum on the horizon, we've accomplished a lot in the past five years," Mann said. "I'm confident moving forward that we will continue our commitment for SDF to be a best-in-class airport."

Other projects that are still several years until completion include exterior improvements to the terminal, a new parking garage and enhancements to the ticketing level, SDF added.