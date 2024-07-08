FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the opening of a new temporary Driver Licensing Regional Office in Bardstown, with a permanent location expected in 2025.

What You Need To Know A temporary Driver Licensing Regional Office is coming to Bardstown, with a permanent location expected in 2025



Kentuckians can visit the office to apply for or renew a Kentucky driver's license or identification card, the transportation cabinet said. The Bardstown location is the 33rd regional office operated by the cabinet since issuance services transitioned to the state from circuit court clerk offices in June 2022.

The office is at 860 W. Stephen Foster Ave. and can be accessed through the rear entrance by the parking lot. It has a waiting area and three issuing stations, where Kentuckians can obtain a REAL ID, standard driver's license, learner's permit or state ID card. The location is not offering Kentucky State Police driver and road testing.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and appointments can be made by visiting drive.ky.gov. Walk-in appointments are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’ve always committed to looking for ways to improve access and the customer experience at our regional offices,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “With the upcoming REAL ID enforcement date next May, this temporary location allows us to serve Kentuckians while we continue plans to move to a larger, permanent location in Bardstown.”

The transportation cabinet said Kentuckians can renew their current credential online or by mail, and approximately 588,000 Kentuckians have renewed remotely so far.

Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID will be required to board U.S. commercial flights, access military bases or enter federal buildings requiring identification. A standard license can still be used after the enforcement date for driving and as proof of identity, age and residence for voting and age-related purchases such as buying alcohol.

A four-year REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is $24 and $48 for an eight-year credential while a standard, non-compliant license costs $21.50 for four years and $43 for eight years.