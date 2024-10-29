LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Transit Authority of River City has announced several service reductions set to take effect in Jan. 2025.

What You Need To Know TARC is implementing several service changes beginning in Jan. 2025



Three routes will be cut: the #22 Twenty Second Street, the #52 Medical Center Circulator and the #63 Crums Lane



TARC is also consolidating two routes, the #18 18th Street and #29 Eastern Parkway, to help absorb coverage of the discontinued routes



TARC said it hopes the proposed changes will help enhance its reliability and on-time performance

Louisville's bus service will cut three routes beginning Jan. 26, 2025: the #22 Twenty Second Street, the #52 Medical Center Circulator and the #63 Crums Lane. TARC is also consolidating two routes to absorb coverage of the discontinued routes, the #18 18th Street and #29 Eastern Parkway, and reducing service on the #17 Bardstown and #25 Oak Street.

In addition, TARC is reducing frequency on the #4 4th Street and #10 Dixie Highway. They will run every 20 minutes as opposed to every 15 minutes.

The changes come after the agency reduced service for nearly two dozen routes this past summer. TARC said it has too many routes with low ridership and not enough operators, and the proposed changes will help enhance its reliability and on-time performance, thus offering riders a more dependable experience.

"Above all, TARC needs to ensure reliable, predictable service to ensure long-term financial sustainability," said Ozzy Gibson, TARC executive director. "These changes are necessary to accomplish those goals."

TARC said the changes will also help address its fiscal cliff and save the agency $4 million annually. In early 2024, TARC projected a $30 million deficit by fiscal year 2027 if action is not taken before then.

"One of the reasons TARC is facing both reliability challenges and a fiscal cliff is that hard decisions were put off for too long," Gibson said. "TARC leadership is focused on effective strategies to navigate through the current financial challenges and ensure a stronger, more reliable and more sustainable TARC."

TARC said there are several ways customers and community members can offer feedback on the proposed changes. They include:

TARC's online comment system and social media platforms

Customer care line: 502-585-1234

Email: publiccomment@ridetarc.org

In-person at TARC Union Station (1000 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40203)

There will also be two open houses where community members can ask questions and offer input on the changes. They will take place Wednesday, Nov. 13 at TARC Building (1000 W. Broadway) and Thursday, Nov. 14 at Shively City Hall (3920 Dixie Highway), both from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TARC added it continues to advance the TARC 2025 network redesign process as the agency works to shape its future. Draft proposals are expected to be available for public review and comment this winter while final proposals are expected by summer 2025.

Visit ridetarc.org for more on current routes, schedules and additional information.