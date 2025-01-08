VALU Home Centers have announced plans to close three stores in Western New York, the company announced Tuesday.

The Orchard Park, Lockport and North Buffalo locations are shutting their doors this year. The stores will close following liquidation sales that begin Jan. 9.

The company cites inflation, higher operation and labor costs as reasons for the closures.

“Closing these stores, which have been integral to our history and the communities we serve, was an incredibly difficult decision,” commented Michael Ervolina, president and CEO of VALU Home Centers. “However, this step is necessary to ensure the company remains strong and capable of investing in better performing stores, new technology, improving efficiencies, and growing our online business. We remain a strong family owned and operated company, headquartered in Buffalo that carries zero debt, and are committed to operating high-performing convenient neighborhood stores focused on delivering the quality and service our customers expect.”

VALU says employees from the closing locations will be assigned to other local stores.

“We have an amazing team at each of these locations, and we want to ensure they have the opportunity to continue as part of the VALU family,” Ervolina said. The company is grateful for the loyalty of its customers and looks forward to continuing to serve the community through its remaining 28 locations throughout Western and Central New York, and Northwest Pennsylvania."