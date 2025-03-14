There will be no loan forgiveness for Buffalo's Braymiller Market. The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency has voted to deny the request.

In July 2023, Buffalo Common Council approved a more than $500,000 forgivable loan. In the agreement, Braymiller was to stay open until the end of 2025, but the now-former market closed in December. The store only lasted three years at the downtown location.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the property will need to sell for more than $6.5 million for all owned debts to be paid, which he said is unlikely.

Ideas for the location on Ellicott Street include temporarily moving the Buffalo Police Department B District Station there.