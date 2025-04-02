Fortune has once again named Wegmans one of its 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2025, the 28th time the grocery chain has been named to the list. This year, it came in sixth place.

Fortune and Great Place to Work compiled based on confidential feedback from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S. and HR data from participating companies.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized again as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “At Wegmans, we live by a shared set of values that creates a culture of belonging, where all are treated with respect and where each person’s uniqueness is valued. We’ve always believed the best way to serve our customers is by first being a great place to work for our people, and in turn, we hear from our customers that Wegmans is a happy place, where all feel welcome. We couldn't be more proud of everyone at Wegmans for living our values every day."

Wegmans customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m. with cupcakes at every store.

"Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 28th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For," says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune. "In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized."

Hilton, Synchrony and Cisco were the top three companies on the annual list.