Perro & Poni, new restaurant comes from the group behind South Buffalo’s Dog & Pony Saloon, will open this spring at Wilkeson Pointe on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and Buffalo Waterfront officials announced Friday.
Perro & Poni’s menu will feature tacos and light-bites, as well as kid-friendly options, along with signature tequila cocktails, frozen cocktails, a beer cocktail, local craft beers, non-alcoholic options and more.
“Perro & Poni at the newly renovated Wilkeson Pointe will deliver an exceptional summertime experience on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor,” said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner. “Gov. [Kathy] Hochul pledged to accelerate funds to jumpstart projects on the waterfront and that’s exactly what we’re seeing as projects like these come to fruition. We’re excited to add to the city’s vibrant food and beverage scene, against the backdrop of beautiful sunsets and numerous fun activities.”
The restaurant will operate in the new 1,396-square-foot food service building that was constructed as part of the ongoing Wilkeson Pointe Improvement Project.
“We are thrilled to partner with Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation and Buffalo Waterfront to bring a new and exciting dining opportunity to Wilkeson Pointe, at the heart of Buffalo’s ever-expanding waterscape,” said Dog and Pony Saloon General Manager Suzanne Shatzel. “Perro & Poni looks forward to providing guests with fresh and delicious food and cocktail options, as well as fun, family-friendly events and experiences.”
The site is scheduled to open to the public in May.