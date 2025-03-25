M&T Bank is closing two locations in Western New York.
The branches at 1580 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo and 118 Walnut Street in Lockport will be closing on June 12.
Bank officials say this is being done to "ensure our locations are best equipped to meet our customers evolving needs and banking habits."
Customers are encouraged to use the following alternative branch locations:
- For the Hertel Avenue location, the branch at Delaware Avenue and Hertel Avenue is about a mile away
- For the Lockport location, the branch at 5737 South Transit Road is less than two miles away
All impacted employees have been or will be offered jobs at nearby locations.