The main structure of the new Buffalo Bills stadium is now complete. The final beam was lifted into place during a special ceremony on Friday.

Shovels first hit the dirt in June 2023. Nearly two years later, 22,400 pieces of steel and 223,088 bolts have been installed.

Friday's ceremony included a host of speakers. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Bills co-owner Terry Pegula all took the stage.

The people who have been working every day to help the stadium take shape were also in attendance. They received a standing ovation during the ceremony. Pegula says to date, 3,580 people have worked on the project. He thanked them during his time at the podium.

"I call it installing the first piece of building the rest of the stadium and I know one thing — I am not capable of getting it up there," said Pegula. "But I know you guys know how to hook up to it, how to raise it, bolt it and get it done, and I want to thank you all for that."

The project, which has soared past $2.1 billion in total costs, has received criticism from some over the cost to taxpayers, who are committing $850 million to it. Poloncarz addressed those concerns.

"I don't know how you can stand next to this and criticize it, because what we've done is ensure the future of this team for three more decades," he said. "It's something that has had an incredible economic impact in our community."

Hochul says the Bills have been a unifying force in Western New York.

"It doesn't matter who's a Democrat, Republican or non-affiliate, it doesn't matter, because we all have a common bond and that is our love for Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills, and that is enduring and we need to see more of that," said Hochul.

Commissioner Goodell congratulated the fans, saying this community has fans like no other.

"Their passion, their pride in this community, you can feel it every time you walk into this stadium, but more importantly you can even watch it on television," he said. "And this is going to be a symbol of the Buffalo community and the Buffalo Bills all over the globe for decades to come. And that is going to make me proud every day I see it."

Officials say the seating bowl has also been completed and turf installation will start in the fall.

The project is set to be completed in time for the 2026 season.