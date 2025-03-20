Pour Taproom, a self-pour beer, cider and wine bar located at at 490 Pearl Street in Buffalo's Theatre District, closed Wednesday after 4 years in business. Owners Matt Prime and Joe DiCenzo made the announcement on social media.

Prime and DiCenzo say that they were hoping to have an official closing party in a few weeks, but were not able to make it work.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that we make this post," they said. "Pour Taproom Buffalo was an experience that turned into an idea, which turned into a dream and then became a reality. For the last (nearly) 4 years we've had the distinct pleasure of providing food, drinks, and experiences to those of you reading this and many more. Even though we aren't officially bartenders, we've laughed with you, celebrated with you, been there on your bad days, and created lifelong friendships and memories."

"But as they say, all good things come to an end, and this is the end of this chapter for us. We were hoping this message would be an invite to a last call party in a couple weeks, but unfortunately that isn't the case."

Pour Taproom Ellicottville will remain open. It opened last year inside the former Slopeside Restaurant at the Telemark Hotel.

"To those of you reading this, the words thank you will never be enough. Whether you stopped in once, or have a trivia team, or have been Tuesday night regulars, your presence in the taproom has had an enormous impact on our lives and we will never forget it. Thank you for being you," Prime and DiCenzo continued. "To the employees we've had over the years who have become more like family than co-workers, thank you for your work ethic, attitude, and dealing with our crazy ideas. We're sorry we couldn't make it longer. It's not goodbye, it's see you later. We hope to see you at our second location in Ellicottville this summer and beyond."

Pour Taproom Buffalo opened in 2021.