Dinosaur Bar-B-Que downtown Buffalo location at 301 Franklin Street is shutting down on Feb. 2. The restaurant says its lease will end on Feb. 28 and it will not be renewed.

A new location will open on McKinley Parkway later this year. The new location is expected to open its doors in late summer or early fall of 2025.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our incredible team in Buffalo, who poured their hearts into delivering the best barbecue and hospitality. We’re deeply grateful for the community that welcomed us 11 years ago and kept coming back for more,” said Mike Nugent, CEO of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Guests can still redeem gift cards at the Buffalo location until it closes, at the five other Dinosaur Bar-B-Que locations in New York or at the Hamburg location once it opens.