Last year was a good year for New York's financial industry as Wall Street bonuses reached a record $47.5 billion in 2024, its first major increase since the COVID-19 pandemic highs, according to a report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The comptroller said robust economic growth led to increased trading, account supervision, underwriting, and selling revenues, driving strong profits and helping generate the first significant bump in the average bonus estimate since 2021.

According to the report, securities employment in 2024 reached its highest annual level in at least three decades with 201,500 employees, up from 198,400 the year prior and exceeding the previous peak seen in 2000. New York City remains the nation’s financial capital even as the city’s share of securities industry jobs has declined as companies have expanded nationally in recent years. DiNapoli estimates one in 11 jobs in New York City is either directly or indirectly associated with the securities industry.

DiNapoli said that Wall Street accounted for 19% of the state’s tax collections in fiscal year 2023-24 and 7% of city tax revenue in fiscal year 2024. DiNapoli estimates the 2024 bonuses will generate $600 million more in state income tax revenue and $275 million more for the city when compared to the previous year.

“The record high bonus pool reflects Wall Street’s very strong performance in 2024,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “This financial market strength is good news for New York’s economy and our fiscal position, which relies on the tax revenue it generates. However, increasing uncertainty in the economy amid significant federal policy changes may dampen the outlook for parts of the securities industry in 2025.”