HAINES CITY, Fla. – Concerns about potential wine and alcohol tariffs are growing across the Tampa Bay area.

Starting April 2, President Donald Trump says he’ll place a 200% tariff on alcohol, spirits, and wine from the European Union if it moves forward with a 50% tariff on American whiskey.

Johnathan Anglin Jr., co-owner of Sip Haines City, a self-serve wine-tasting experience, says 85% of the bar’s inventory is imported from Europe.

“We definitely rely a lot on the import wines,” he said. “The seasonal wine drinkers, they definitely prefer that. They definitely prefer that taste. And there’s definitely a difference in the quality of the imported wines versus domestic.”

Right now, the bottles he purchases range anywhere from $20 to more than $100. But if a 200% tariff becomes a reality, he says he would be forced to pay double — if not triple — what he currently spends.

“In order to keep up with that price increase, we have to pass that increase down to the customers, unfortunately,” Anglin said.

As a fairly new business owner, Anglin says raising his prices is the last thing he wants to do. He says attracting customers to this unique concept has already been a challenge in itself.

“So now it’s like, how do you get more people and retain the people we have been able to gain so far if there is a price increase?” he said.

Anglin says he’s hopeful President Trump and the European Union will come to a resolution soon. If not, he says it will take more than just a good glass of wine to ensure his customers’ next sip won’t be their last.