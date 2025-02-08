New York state Sen. Pat Fahy introduced a new bill that would allow New Yorkers to purchase state-produced alcohol from certain restaurants.

Fahy said the bill would help boost the state's craft food and beverage industry.

She said this comes at a crucial time when many restaurants and businesses are facing economic challenges.

But the lawmaker said the legislation will have a hard time getting over the finish line because of opposition from distributors and liquor stores.

She explained the primary focus of the bill is to help New York-based restaurants, not corporate chains.

"This is about our home-grown restaurants and our home grown products. So we are limiting this but yes we want flexibility in those Alcohol Beverage Control Law," Fahy said.