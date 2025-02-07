Local government sales tax collections in New York state increased by 1.6% in 2024 from the year prior, though that's by a slower amount than years past, according to a report released Friday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

Collections totaled $376 million during the calendar year, DiNapoli said. It was the slowest annual growth seen since the COVID-19 pandemic decline in 2020, and was less than half of the average pre-pandemic growth rate (3.8%) of 2011 to 2019 following the Great Recession.

According to the report, New York City’s sales tax grew 2.8% in 2024, outpacing the rest of the state (0.6%) for the third consecutive year. New York City’s collections was boosted by increases in the number of tourists, which nearly matched 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic, DiNapoli found.

Outside New York City, St. Lawrence County had the highest growth last year at 5.6%, followed by Greene (3.7%), Otsego (3.6%), and Westchester (3.3%) counties.

Seeing the steepest declines in collections were Tioga County (-4.5%), followed by Allegany (-4.4%), Putnam (-3.6%), and Chenango (-3.4%) counties.

Of the 18 cities outside of New York City that impose their own sales tax, 13 saw year-over-year increases in 2024. The strongest showing was Gloversville, at 7.3%, followed by Oswego (5.9%) and Saratoga Springs (5.4%). Cities seeing decreases were Norwich (-6.6%), Mount Vernon (-4.6%), Salamanca (-3.8%), Oneida (-3.2%), and Olean (-2.7%).

“New York’s local governments rely on sales tax collections to support essential services in their communities,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Sales tax growth slowed in 2024, and many counties and cities even experienced declines. This slowing growth, combined with economic risks and potential changes at the federal level, calls for careful budgeting on the part of local officials to effectively navigate these uncertain times.”