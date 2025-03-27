The number of private sector jobs in New York increased by 3,700 or 0.1%, in February, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector jobs in the state to 8,463,100 in February. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. also increased by 0.1% in the same period, the department said.

According to the state, private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 106,300 or 1.3%, over the year in February 2025, which matches the 1.2% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.4% in January to 4.3% in February while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 2,800. New York City’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.5% to 5.3%. The rest of the state's unemployment rate increased from 3.5% to 3.6%.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).