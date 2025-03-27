New York has received more than 1,300 applications for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recruitment campaign for federal workers interested in state service who have been terminated from federal jobs as a result of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Known as the “You’re Hired” initiative, it aims to fill more than 7,000 positions in state government listed in the StateJobsNY portal that were vacant as of the end of February.

Hochul’s office said the state has hired 28 former federal workers and interviewed more than 100 individuals. In addition, more than 250 individuals have signed up to attend a career webinar or receive career resources by completing the survey on ny.gov/wewantyou. The state’s jobs website has been viewed over 4 million times and has had approximately 1.2 million active users, 1 million of which had not previously used the site, she added.

“As the clueless cadre of career killers in Washington signal yet another round of layoffs, it’s clearer than ever that they know nothing about how government works and the tireless employees who keep it running,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York values public servants — and that’s why we’ll continue to ensure that talented, experienced federal workers know about our state workforce opportunities and all the resources available to federal workers impacted by layoffs.”

The open positions include first responders, food service, engineers, legal professionals, plow drivers, mental health specialists, speech pathologists and more.