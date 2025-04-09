OHIO — Cans of honey roasted peanuts are being recalled at Heinen's Grocery stores in Ohio and Illinois due to the possible presence of cashews.
Trophy Nut Company of Tipp City, Ohio, issued the recall for its Heinen's 8.25-ounce cans of Honey Roasted Peanuts, and people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews are at risk.
The peanuts have a "best if used by" date of Oct. 1, 2025 and a "best by" date of Oct. 3, 2025 on the bottom of the can. The UPC is 20601401877, which can be found on the label.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there's been one complaint of an allergic reaction so far.
People with the affected product can return it to Heinen's for a full refund.