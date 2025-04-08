MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz will retire in 2025, the company announced on Tuesday.
Zeitz has served as CEO for five years. The company said it's actively searching for a replacement and that until a successor is found, Zeitz will remain in the position.
Officials said the search process began in the fourth quarter of 2024 after Zietz said he was interested in retirement.
Zietz’s history with Harley-Davidson dates back to 2007, when he became a member of the Board of Directors. He also served as Chair for the Harley-Davidson’s Sustainability Committee since it began in 2011.
In the release, the company noted Zeitz’s creation of Hardwire, a five-year strategic plan that reinvigorated the brand.