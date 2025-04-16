GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans attending next week’s NFL Draft in Green Bay can expect a lot more than just what’s going on at the draft.

The week of football fun will also include a concert series, music fest and the Draft Experience, which features interactive games, exhibits and players’ experiences. Other entertainment will include fireworks and a drone show.

Nearby bars and restaurants are also hoping tourists will explore Green Bay’s five downtown districts, with them being just a shuttle ride away from Lambeau Field.

What You Need To Know Nearby bars and restaurants are hoping NFL Draft tourists will explore Green Bay’s five downtown districts



Tarl Knight owns The Tarlton Theatre in Green Bay's Broadway District and At the Tracks in Green Bay's Shipyard District



Knight hopes the 'Draft Picks' Music Festival, food trucks, art show and special menu offerings wil be a big draw for NFL fans



The Brown County Tavern League will offer daily shuttles from Lambeau Field to downtown Green Bay, making it easier for fans to experience that part of the city

“We’ve got a really wide variety of things that I think really encapsulate the Titletown spirit Green Bay and our area,” said Tarl Knight, owner of The Tarlton Theatre, which is in the Broadway District.

Knight said he hopes fans will break away from the draft and experience cuisine and spirits unique to Green Bay.

“We’re going to have a special for the cocktail Old Fashioned, and so that’s a Wisconsin and Green Bay classic,” Knight said.

Knight said they’ll also have food trucks and offer a full menu, including unique offerings like Captain Crunch chicken tenders.

Knight also owns the venue, At the Tracks, located in the Shipyard District. He said he hopes its week-long “Draft Picks” music festival will be a big draw.

“We’ve also got a number of punk bands, reggae bands, jam bands. We’ve got metal music, country, folk and blues represented, so a wide variety of genres,” Knight said.

The blues rock band “Little Cisco” will be performing. Bassist Ginny Siscoe said she hopes NFL Draft tourists head over to the venue.

“It’s within walking distance of a lot of other places, so there’s a lot of foot traffic, and it’s nice to see people come and go and be exposed to different kinds of music, especially for such a big event like the NFL Draft,” Siscoe said.

The Tarlton Theatre will also feature over a dozen local artists, including an Indigenous fashion show with the Oneida Nation.

“If you want a flavor of downtown Green Bay, if you want to really revel in the spirit of what Titletown is, you can certainly experience some of the stadium, but come and see all of the small, locally owned businesses and all of the local music that we’re going to be exhibiting here,” Knight said.

Knight said the Brown County Tavern League will offer daily shuttles from Lambeau Field to downtown Green Bay, making it easier for fans to experience that part of the city.