MADISON, Wis. — Finding the right barber is about more than just a good haircut — it’s about trust, style and community.
In Dane County, one Hispanic-owned barbershop is making the cut, while also offering opportunities for the next generation of barbers.
Rogers Martinez, originally from Honduras, started cutting hair when he was just 14 years old. By 17, he had emigrated to the United States. Now, at 26, he's considered a master barber in Madison and is the proud owner of Real G’s, a barbershop focused on high-quality styling.
“I don’t want to do quantity. I want to do quality. And so I just focus on that,” Martinez said.
Beyond offering haircuts and styling, Martinez is committed to training aspiring barbers. One of them is apprentice barber Sonny Vanna, who is learning the craft under the guidance of Martinez.
“He’s actually giving me the opportunity to learn and do it myself in my own style,” Vanna said. “It gives me a better feeling of being here in an environment like this. I feel safe. I feel like I’m learning.”
With a focus on precision and craftsmanship, Martinez ensures that his apprentices have the best tools to succeed.
“The tools that you have — it’s the outcome of your work, so you better have a sharp one,” he said.
Martinez said a good barber does more than shape hair; they help shape careers.
“We do our thing the right way, you know?” he said.
Now, he’s looking to bring in more aspiring barbers, equipping them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry.
For more information about apprentice barber openings at Real G’s, visit the barbershop website.