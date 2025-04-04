MADISON, Wis. — Finding the right barber is about more than just a good haircut — it’s about trust, style and community.

In Dane County, one Hispanic-owned barbershop is making the cut, while also offering opportunities for the next generation of barbers.

What You Need To Know Real G's Barbershop, a Hispanic-owned business in Dane County, is offering high-quality cuts and a sense of community Owner Rogers Martinez, an immigrant from Honduras, has grown his career from cutting hair at 14 to becoming a master barber and shop owner Apprentice Sonny Vanna is learning the craft under Martinez’s mentorship, benefiting from a supportive, safe environment that encourages personal style and growth Martinez is looking to expand his team, offering new barbers the tools and training needed to succeed in the industry

Rogers Martinez, originally from Honduras, started cutting hair when he was just 14 years old. By 17, he had emigrated to the United States. Now, at 26, he's considered a master barber in Madison and is the proud owner of Real G’s, a barbershop focused on high-quality styling.

“I don’t want to do quantity. I want to do quality. And so I just focus on that,” Martinez said.

Beyond offering haircuts and styling, Martinez is committed to training aspiring barbers. One of them is apprentice barber Sonny Vanna, who is learning the craft under the guidance of Martinez.

“He’s actually giving me the opportunity to learn and do it myself in my own style,” Vanna said. “It gives me a better feeling of being here in an environment like this. I feel safe. I feel like I’m learning.”

With a focus on precision and craftsmanship, Martinez ensures that his apprentices have the best tools to succeed.

“The tools that you have — it’s the outcome of your work, so you better have a sharp one,” he said.

Martinez said a good barber does more than shape hair; they help shape careers.

“We do our thing the right way, you know?” he said.

Now, he’s looking to bring in more aspiring barbers, equipping them with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in the industry.

For more information about apprentice barber openings at Real G’s, visit the barbershop website.