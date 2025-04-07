MENOMINEE, Mich. — Tina Jefferson has a mission of sorts with Ti Shep’s Layers of Flavor food truck.

What You Need To Know Ti Shep’s Layers of Flavor food truck is one of the businesses headed to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft



Only a few food trucks will be inside the draft perimeter, but others will be selling food near the event and at community events in the area



The trucks showcase the diversity of foods and flavors in Wisconsin and Michigan

She’s bringing southern food to people in northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“I truly do layers of flavor,” Jefferson said. “Every time you bite down into something, you’re going to go into another layer of flavor.”

Jefferson is a Florida native who has lived in Menominee for 12 years.

The truck will be at the 2025 NFL Draft, parked just a few blocks from Lambeau Field at Office Furniture Outlet in Ashwaubenon.

“You can have a person up here barbecuing and you can have a southern person barbecuing and it’s going to be totally different. The flavor is really different,” Jefferson said. “That’s very important, to make someone’s palate tap dance. That’s what I specialize in or try to promote, ‘Come here. Let me put this flavor on your tongue so you can see what it’s all about.’”

Nick Meisner of Discover Green Bay said the NFL is passionate about engaging local businesses through the draft.

Just a few food trucks will be inside the draft campus, but others such as Ti Shep’s will be in the immediate vicinity and throughout the city.

“I know there’s a bunch of stuff going on downtown and on Military Avenue,” Meisner said. “Food trucks will play a big role in feeding the mass of people who are coming to the event.”

They also showcase — quite literally — the flavors of the region.

“So many times people think of brats and beer when it comes to Wisconsin cuisine. There are a lot of things people don’t realize,” Meisner said. “I think the reason food trucks do so well is that they can specialize in one certain area and show off their area of expertise.”

The draft is giving businesses such as Ti Shep’s a unique opportunity showcase what the region offers while reaching a new group of customers in the process.

“You need to seize the opportunity for other doors to open,” Jefferson said.