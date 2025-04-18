PULASKI, Wis. — Wisconsin has a proud Polish heritage — the Green Bay Packers even use the “Beer Barrel Polka” in their games.

Pulaski is less than 20 miles away from Green Bay and the NFL Draft. City officials and businesses are hoping the town’s charm can pull in tourists and their wallets.

The village is showcasing its Polish heritage to attract NFL Draft crowds. Stacey Von Busch is the executive director of the Pulaski Chamber of Commerce.

Von Busch said the town has made lots of preparations for this event.

“We really tried to pack many events for our residents, so there was a variety of opportunities to engage in our community and to really highlight who we are as a village,” Von Busch said.

What You Need To Know The Village of Pulaski was named after Count Casimer Pulaski, the great freedom fighter of Europe and America



Pulaski is showcasing its Polish heritage with Polka dancing, Polish donuts called pączki and Polish sausage



The village has a week of events planned to attract NFL Draft crowds

NFL tourists can enjoy live music, a breakfast at a community park and lots of NFL-related activities at the town’s library and church.

Von Busch said the village of 4,000 has something special to show visitors.

“A lot of what we have chosen to highlight is the people that live here, the culture of our community, our Polish heritage,” Von Busch said.

NFL tourists can also expect to see polka dancing.

They may also want to visit Smurawa’s Country Bakery. Pastry chef Rachel Gajewski said they’re known for a special dessert.

“We are famous for a Polish donut called a pączki. It’s actually Polish for a little package,” said Gajewski.

Super Ron’s Food Store is stocked with lots of Wisconsin goods, like Polish sausage. Ben Duebner is the store manager. He said he hopes visitors partake in their Wisconsin tradition.

“We’re going to promote our Friday night fish fry, which is big here in Pulaski,” Duebner said.

Duebner said he’s excited the NFL Draft is so close to Pulaski and hopes visitors bring their enthusiasm and wallets.

“We’re going to be having some local items here. Hopefully, they load up some coolers, especially with the Polish sausage, and get some New Glarus beer,” Duebner said.

The Pulaski Chamber of Commerce’s slogan is, “Come in see how we do community.” Von Busch said she is hoping Pulaski’s proud Polish community spirit will draw in tourists.

“One of the things that we really wanted to do out here in Pulaski was provide opportunities for our residents to engage in the energy that is the NFL Draft right in our backyard,” Von Busch said.